June 15, 2018 / 12:31 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Trump announces 25 percent tariff on Chinese technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States will implement a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China related to intellectual property and technology, and pledged to impose further levies if the Asian nation takes retaliatory measures.

FILE PHOTO: A staff member walks past U.S. and Chinese flags placed for a joint news conference by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Trump said the tariff list includes goods from China’s “Made in China 2025” strategic plan to dominate high-technology industries that will “drive future economic growth for China, but hurt economic growth for the United States and many other countries.” 

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

