China, asked about U.S. election interference, says does not interfere in other countries' affairs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’ foreign ministry said on Wednesday China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet accusing China of trying to sway the U.S. election.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that China was “actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me.”