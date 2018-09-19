FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

China, asked about U.S. election interference, says does not interfere in other countries' affairs

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’ foreign ministry said on Wednesday China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet accusing China of trying to sway the U.S. election.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question about the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that China was “actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me.”

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Darren Schuettler

