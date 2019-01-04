China's economic woes put U.S. in strong position in trade talks: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Rose Garden after a meeting with U.S. Congressional leaders about the U.S. government shutdown and border security at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States could reap some benefits in trade talks with China from that country’s current economic weakness.

“I will tell you China’s not doing well now and it puts us in a very strong position. We are doing very well,” Trump said in remarks at the White House’s rose garden. “I think we will make a deal with China. I really think they want to. I think they sort of have to.”

A warning by Apple (AAPL.O) of weaker than expected iPhone sales in China has underlined concerns about the Chinese economy.