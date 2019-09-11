Trump: China made good gesture in excluding some U.S. goods from tariffs

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said China had made a good gesture in exempting some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs ahead of a planned meeting aimed at defusing a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump made the comment in remarks to reporters at the White House at an unrelated event on vaping. Deputy trade negotiators for both countries are expected to meet in Washington in mid-September, but no firm date has been released.

China on Wednesday announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of U.S. products. The exemptions will apply to U.S. goods including some anti-cancer drugs and lubricants, as well as the animal feed ingredients whey and fish meal, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

(This story removes quotation marks in paragraph one, headline.)