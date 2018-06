WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Chinese and Canadian trade barriers on agricultural products are unacceptable, as he continues to push Beijing to open its economy further and address its large trade imbalance with the United States.

A man displays imported soybeans at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“China already charges a tax of 16% on soybeans. Canada has all sorts of trade barriers on our Agricultural products. Not acceptable!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.