Trump defends China trade negotiations, says U.S. 'in much better position'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his trade war with China as tensions escalated this week, saying it was a model for U.S. negotiations with other countries.

“We are in a much better position now than any deal we could have made,” with Beijing, he said in a series of early-morning tweets. “Other countries are already negotiating with us because they don’t want this to happen to them. They must be a part of USA action.”