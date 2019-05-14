Politics
May 14, 2019 / 11:08 AM / in 4 minutes

Trump defends China trade negotiations, says U.S. 'in much better position'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his trade war with China as tensions escalated this week, saying it was a model for U.S. negotiations with other countries.

“We are in a much better position now than any deal we could have made,” with Beijing, he said in a series of early-morning tweets. “Other countries are already negotiating with us because they don’t want this to happen to them. They must be a part of USA action.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
