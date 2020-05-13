Technology News
May 13, 2020 / 4:18 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Trump extends order on U.S. telecom supply chain security until 2021

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak press briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended for another year an executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk.

The order invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the United States. Members of Congress said Trump’s 2019 order was squarely aimed at Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

