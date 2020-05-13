Trump extends order on U.S. telecom supply chain security until 2021

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak press briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended for another year an executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk.

The order invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the United States. Members of Congress said Trump’s 2019 order was squarely aimed at Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp.