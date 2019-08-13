Trump eyes China for shift on U.S. agricultural product purchases

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, New York for a fundraising luncheon to benefit his reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee in Southampton, New York, U.S., August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday cited China for not following through with expected large purchases of U.S. agricultural products but appeared hopeful that Beijing’s stance could change.

“As usual, China said they were going to be buying ‘big’ from our great American Farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!” Trump tweeted. His comments come after his administration delayed a 10% tariff on certain Chinese imports, including technology products and clothing, until mid-December.