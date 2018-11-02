World News
Trump predicts U.S. will reach a good trade deal with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a lot of progress had been made with China on trade, and he predicted the world’s two largest economies would reach a very good deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for a campaign event, Trump confirmed that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they are in Argentina for a summit of the Group of 20 nations.

Earlier, the White House’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the United States and China were not close to a deal to resolve their trade differences, and he was less optimistic than previously that such an agreement would come together.

