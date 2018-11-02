World News
Trump predicts U.S. will reach a trade deal with China

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing on a campaign trip on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a lot of progress had been made with China on trade, and he predicted the world’s two largest economies would reach a very good deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for a campaign event, Trump confirmed that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they are in Argentina for a Nov. 30-Dec. 1 summit of the Group of 20 nations.

“We’ve had very good discussions with China. We’re getting much closer to doing something,” Trump said. “They very much want to make a deal.”

“I think we’ll make a deal with China and I think it will be a very fair deal for everybody,” he added.

Earlier, the White House’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the United States and China were not close to a deal to resolve their trade differences, and he was less optimistic than previously that such an agreement would come together.

Trump said if the United States could strike a fair deal with China that would open up its market, he would be very willing to do so. He said trade would be a topic when he gets together with Xi over dinner.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown

