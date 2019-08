FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Bedminster, New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday China has to do a lot in order to turn things around in trade negotiations with the United States and that he can increase tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States had to have a better trade deal with China, not just an even deal.

(This story was refiled to correct a typographical error in paragraph 2)