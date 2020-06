FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump stands at the podium listening to his supporters cheer as he addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Monday that the U.S.-China trade deal is fully intact.

"The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement", Trump said in a tweet bit.ly/31dlKQp.