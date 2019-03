U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to sign an executive order on veterans suicide prevention in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China are moving along well.

His comment to reporters at the White House followed a report that the U.S. trade deficit surged to a record high in 2018, despite the Trump administration’s “America First” policies, including tariffs, aimed at shrinking the trade gap.