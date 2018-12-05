Trump says he believes China's Xi is sincere on trade

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping was being sincere at their meeting on trade and that Beijing had been sending “strong signals” since then.

“Very strong signals being sent by China once they returned home from their long trip, including stops, from Argentina. Not to sound naive or anything, but I believe President Xi meant every word of what he said at our long and hopefully historic meeting. ALL subjects discussed!” Trump tweeted.