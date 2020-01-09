Business News
January 9, 2020 / 5:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he may wait to finish Phase 2 China trade deal until after November

U.S. President Donald Trump announces proposed rollbacks to the National Environmental Policy Act regulations during an event in Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will start negotiating the Phase 2 U.S.-China trade agreement soon but that he might wait to complete any agreement until after November’s U.S. presidential election.

“We’ll start negotiating right away Phase Two. It’ll take a little time,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think I might want to wait to finish it till after the election because by doing that I think we can actually make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal.”

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

