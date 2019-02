FILE PHOTO : U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would hold a summit with China to sign any final trade deal, after signaling on Sunday that he planned to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida if progress was made on an agreement.