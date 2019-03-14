Trump says probably will know in 3-4 weeks about China trade deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on "drug trafficking on the southern border" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that whether a trade deal can be reached with China would probably be known in the next three or four weeks.

“We’ll have news on China. Probably one way or the other we’re going to know over the next three or four weeks,” he said at a White House event, adding that Beijing has been very responsible and very reasonable.

(This story corrects quote in second paragraph to add words “probably one way or the other”)