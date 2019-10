U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event to sign executive orders on "transparency in federal guidance and enforcement" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there was a very good chance that the United States and China will reach a trade agreement.

Speaking to reporters a day before high-level trade talks resume in Washington, Trump said: “If we can make a deal, we’re going to make a deal, there’s a really good chance.”

“In my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do,” he said.