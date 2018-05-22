Trump says there is no deal with China to lift ban on ZTE Corp

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there is no deal with China on ZTE Corp, as lawmakers from both parties worked to block him from easing penalties on the Chinese telecommunications company.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at swearing in ceremonies for new CIA Director Gina Haspel at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

According to sources familiar with discussions on a possible deal, Washington would lift its ban on U.S. firms supplying ZTE in return for agricultural concessions from China. The ban has threatened the viability of ZTE, China’s second-largest telecoms maker.

Trump made the remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House.