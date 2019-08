FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to France to attend the G7 summit in Biarritz, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday a meeting on trade between U.S. and Chinese officials set for September was still scheduled.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump also said U.S. officials are currently having conversations with their Chinese counterparts on trade.