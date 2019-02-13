Trump says trade negotiations with China going very well

U.S. President Donald Trump listens next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday sounded a positive note on the ongoing trade talks with China, telling reporters that Washington had sent a talented team of negotiators to Beijing this week and the negotiations are going along very well.

The two economic superpowers are coming to the end of the 90-day pause they took in their ongoing trade war so they could negotiate an agreement. If they cannot reach a deal by March 1, then the United States is poised to raise its tariffs on Chinese goods, which in turn could spur retaliation from the Asian nation.