U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks with China were going very well.

He made the comment to reporters at the White House as he met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.