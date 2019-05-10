Trump says trade talks with China will continue, tariffs may or may not stay

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump responds to questions from reporters after an event centered on a proposal to end surprise medical billing in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that trade talks between the United States and China would continue into the future and U.S. tariffs may or may not be removed, depending on the outcome of the negotiations.

Trump’s message, sent in a tweet, sent a signal to financial markets that, despite a significant setback between the two sides in the last week, talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday had not led to a complete breakdown.

“Over the course of the past two days, the United States and China have held candid and constructive conversations on the status of the trade relationship between both countries,” he said in the tweet, praising his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and saying talks would carry on.

“In the meantime, the United States has imposed Tariffs on China, which may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!” he said.