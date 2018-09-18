FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China at some point

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking to reporters during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump said that the United States may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

“We’re having a tremendous impact on China. We’re doing a very good job with China,” he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to $267 billion of Chinese goods if Bejining retaliates.

China hit back on Tuesday with levies on about $60 billion of U.S. imports.

“China wants to come over and talk. And we are always open to talking. But we have to do something,” he added.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Thomas

