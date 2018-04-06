Trump says U.S. treated unfairly vs China at WTO: tweet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the World Trade Organization on Thursday, saying the international trade body was “unfair” to the United States while giving China “tremendous perks and advantages,” but he offered no evidence or examples to back up his claim.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after visiting White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, U.S., April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“China, which is a great economic power, is considered a Developing Nation within the World Trade Organization. They therefore get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the U.S. Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to U.S.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.