Trump to take China tariffs decision 'right after G20'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during the French-USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France June 6, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

CAEN, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would make a decision about whether to impose a further series of tariffs on Chinese goods after meeting his Chinese counterpart at the G-20 meeting in Japan later this month.

Trump earlier threatened to hit China with tariffs on “at least” another $300 billion worth of goods, but said he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes with the United States.

“I will make that decision I would say over the next few weeks, probably right after the G20,” Trump said ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Normandy, where they attended a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“One way or another I’ll make that decision after the G20. I’ll be meeting with President Xi (Jinping) and we will see what happens,” Trump said.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have risen sharply since talks aimed at ending a festering trade war broke down in early May.

While Trump said on Thursday that talks with China were ongoing, no face-to-face meetings have been held since May 10, the day he sharply increased tariffs on a $200 billion list of Chinese goods to 25%, prompting Beijing to retaliate.