BEIJING (Reuters) - As a U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing for talks on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message, “Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade.”

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Teacher of the Year awards ceremony at the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

He added, “I look forward to being with President Xi in the not too distant future. We will always have a good (great) relationship!”