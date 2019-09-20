Trump: U.S. making a lot of progress with China

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks to address the media before boarding Marine One for a trip to New Mexico, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world’s biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, and the total would soon reach $100 billion.

“I will say this: we’re making a lot of progress with China,” Trump said.