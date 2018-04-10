FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 6:10 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Trump welcomes Xi's vow to further open China's economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed a promise by Chinese President Xi Jinping to open China’s economy further, expressing confidence the world’s two largest economies would come through an ongoing trade spat and “make great progress together.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 10, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

“Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words on tarrifs (sic) and automobile barriers...also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. “We will make great progress together!”

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

