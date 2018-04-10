Trump welcomes Xi's vow to further open China's economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed a promise by Chinese President Xi Jinping to open China’s economy further, expressing confidence the world’s two largest economies would come through an ongoing trade spat and “make great progress together.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 10, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

“Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words on tarrifs (sic) and automobile barriers...also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. “We will make great progress together!”