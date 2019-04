U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet on Thursday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is in Washington for trade talks, according to Trump’s schedule released by the White House on Wednesday night.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) in the Oval Office, according to the schedule.