Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during his visit to Washington for trade talks, the White House said on Monday.

Beijing and Washington are engaging in high-level talks this week as part of negotiations intended to walk back trade tensions between the globe’s two largest economies.