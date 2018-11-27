White House adviser says China-U.S. trade deal still possible

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks about the upcoming G20 during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have a dinner meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 gathering in Argentina and also held open the possibility that the two countries would reach a trade deal.

“There is a good possibility that we can make a deal and he is open to it,” Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, told a press briefing, referring to Trump.