Uber loses bid for U.S. tariff relief on Chinese-made e-bike

FILE PHOTO: An Uber Technologies Inc. Jump Bikes pedal assist electric bicycle stands in Paris, France, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office rejected Uber Technologies Inc’s request for relief from 25% tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric bicycles, according to a May 29 letter.

The “Jump” bikes that operate in more than a dozen U.S. cities were among $16 billion in Chinese products hit by the Trump administration with new tariffs in August. Uber did not immediately comment but noted that 96% of electric bikes sold in the United States are made in China and said the tariffs have “caused disproportionate harm to the innovation and competitiveness of U.S. digital transportation platforms.”