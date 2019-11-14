China move to end U.S. poultry ban will boost U.S. exports by $1 billion annually: USTR, USDA

FILE PHOTO: Chickens feed from a row of feed bins at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Thursday that they welcomed China’s decision to lift a nearly five-year ban on poultry imports from the United States, adding this would boost U.S. exports by $1 billion annually.

“China is an important export market for America’s poultry farmers, and we estimate they will now be able to export more than $1 billion worth of poultry and poultry products each year to China,” Lighthizer said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, China’s customs authority said it was lifting the ban on U.S. poultry meat and eggs, which started in 2015 after an avian influenza outbreak.