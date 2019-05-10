Business News
May 10, 2019 / 10:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump begins process to raise tariffs on remaining China imports: USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer waves to reporters next to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they greet counterparts from China outside the office of the U.S. Trade Representative for a second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the U.S. trade representative to start the process of raising tariffs on all remaining imports from China, the USTR said in a statement.

The statement by USTR Robert Lighthizer said the value of products subject to new round of tariffs is approximately $300 billion.

It said details on the process for a public notice and comment period for the tariffs will be published shortly in the Federal Register, and more details will be available on the USTR’s website on Monday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

