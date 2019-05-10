Trump begins process to raise tariffs on remaining China imports: USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer waves to reporters next to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they greet counterparts from China outside the office of the U.S. Trade Representative for a second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the U.S. trade representative to start the process of raising tariffs on all remaining imports from China, the USTR said in a statement.

The statement by USTR Robert Lighthizer said the value of products subject to new round of tariffs is approximately $300 billion.

It said details on the process for a public notice and comment period for the tariffs will be published shortly in the Federal Register, and more details will be available on the USTR’s website on Monday.