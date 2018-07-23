U.S. sets hearing dates for proposed new tariffs on Chinese goods

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Monday it would hold public hearings July 24 and 25 on its proposal to impose tariffs on a list of $16 billion worth of Chinese goods in response to what it claims are Beijing’s unfair trade practices.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen stacked at the Dachan Bay Terminals in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The proposed tariffs are in response to China’s practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation, the USTR’s office said in a statement.

The United States currently has imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products, and proposal would raise to $50 billion the total amount of Chinese goods facing tariffs.