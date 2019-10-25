USTR says close to finalizing parts of trade deal with China

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo looking north shows shipping containers at the Port of Seattle and the Elliott Bay waterfront in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China are close to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement after a phone call between top negotiators, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday.

“They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement,” USTR said after a phone call on the initial phase of the agreement between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future.”

