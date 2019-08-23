USTR to accept public comment period before raising tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Friday said it would hold a public comment period before raising tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports on Oct. 1 from 25% to 30% after China announced what the U.S. considers “unjustified tariffs.”

It said 10% tariffs on about $300 billion worth of additional Chinese-made consumer goods would be increased to 15%, effective on the already scheduled dates for tariff increases on these imports.

China on Friday said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods, targeting crude oil for the first time and renewing punitive duties on American-made autos. That came after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose the 10% tariffs on products such as cellphones, toys, and clothing on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.