China opposes trade war, not good for it, U.S. and the world: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He exits the office of the U.S. Trade Representative following a morning round of negotiations on the second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday that China firmly opposes a trade war as it is not good for it, the United States and the world, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Liu, China’s top trade negotiator, made his comment when he met U.S. Senator Steve Daines, co-chairman of the U.S. House of Senate U.S.-China Working Group, and Senator David Perdue.

China hoped the two sides seek common ground while setting aside difference and that they can appropriately resolve the issue on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Xinhua quoted Liu as saying.