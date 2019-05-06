China Vice Premier Liu may still travel to U.S. this week: SCMP

FILE PHOTO:China's Vice Premier Liu He listens to U.S. President Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Vice Premier Liu He could still travel to the United States for trade negotiations but shorten his trip or cancel it altogether, South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source briefed on the latest plans.

In an earlier version of the report, the newspaper said Liu would go to the United States, albeit for a shorter that previously planned length of time. It did not mention the prospect of cancelling the trip. (bit.ly/2V5Vtwo)

In its latest report, the SCMP said Liu could travel to Washington on Thursday and then leave the following day. The report follows comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday that he would hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon.