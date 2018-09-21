Walmart warns Trump tariffs may force price hikes: The Hill

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) has issued a warning in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that it may have to raise prices due to tariffs on Chinese imports, CNN Money reported.

FILE PHOTO: A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

“The immediate impact will be to raise prices on consumers and tax American business and manufacturers,” Walmart said, according to the CNN Money report.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would impose 10 percent U.S. tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Walmart was not immediately available to comment outside business hours.