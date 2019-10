FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The United States has forced an unwanted trade war on China and Beijing must take the necessary countermeasures to protect its interests, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, a state councillor and the Chinese government’s top diplomat, made the remarks during a press briefing in Bern.