U.S. trade panel locks in steep duties on steel truck wheels from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said it determined on Wednesday that American steel wheel manufacturers were injured by dumped and unfairly subsidized truck wheels from China, locking in steep import duties on those products for five years.

The ITC determination follows the Commerce Department’s decision in March to impose antidumping duties of 321 percent and anti-subsidy duties of 457 percent on all Chinese steel wheel manufacturers.

The decision covers 22.5-inch and 24.5-inch steel wheels from China used on medium-duty and large trucks and other commercial vehicles, of which about $388 million worth were imported in 2017.