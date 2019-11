Stephanie Grisham, communications director for first lady Melania Trump and a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, walks along the Colonnade after it was announced she will succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “very, very optimistic” about reaching a trade deal with China soon, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel in an interview on Thursday.

“I cannot get ahead of the talks with China, but we are very, very optimistic that we will reach a deal soon,” Grisham said.