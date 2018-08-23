FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House says U.S. discussed economic fairness in China trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China concluded two days of discussions on trade on Thursday and discussed “how to achieve fairness, balance, and reciprocity in the economic relationship, including by addressing structural issues in China,” the White House said.

“We appreciated the Chinese delegation coming to the United States to participate in these meetings. The U.S. delegation will be briefing their principals on the discussions,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

