FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump returns after travelling to the AMVETS convention in Kentucky, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was meeting with his trade team at the White House, according to CNBC, after China imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and the Republican leader told American companies to get out of China.

A CNBC reporter said on Twitter the meeting was taking place at midday. Further details were not available.