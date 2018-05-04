Trump to decide next steps after 'frank' U.S.-China trade talks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials had candid trade discussions with their Chinese counterparts, the White House said in statement on Friday following a two-day bilateral meeting in Beijing, adding that President Donald Trump will decide the next steps.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media before boarding Marine One to depart for travel to Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“The delegation held frank discussions with Chinese officials on rebalancing the United States–China bilateral economic relationship, improving China’s protection of intellectual property, and identifying policies that unfairly enforce technology transfers,” the White House statement said.